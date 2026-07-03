WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — America turns 250 this weekend, and Wakulla County is marking the milestone with a full slate of Fourth of July events stretching from Sopchoppy to St. Marks.

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Wakulla County 4th of July 2026: Fireworks, festivals, and parades across the area

Celebrations kick off Friday night at Trident Restaurant, which will host a fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. Tropical Trader will also launch its Fourth of July Fest on Friday, featuring live performances throughout the weekend. The Allie Cats perform Friday, Dana King and Madden Metcalf take the stage Saturday, and Lauren Wilhelm closes out the weekend Sunday.

On Saturday, both Sopchoppy and St. Marks will hold festivals beginning at 4:00 p.m., with vendors and fireworks shows after dark. Sopchoppy will open with a parade at 4:00 p.m., followed by live music and fireworks when it gets dark. St. Marks will feature vendors and a craft market from 4 to 9:00 p.m., leading into fireworks at dark.

Shell Point will also celebrate Saturday with a golf cart parade starting at 6:00 p.m., an ice cream giveaway and judging, and fireworks beginning around 9:00 p.m.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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