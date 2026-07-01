Fireworks return to Monticello for America’s 250th birthday celebration

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Jefferson County is reviving a community tradition, bringing back a fireworks show to Monticello for the first time in years as part of America's 250th birthday celebration.

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After years without a show due to a lack of funding, Jefferson County is bringing the community together for a free downtown festival and fireworks finale.

The free event kicks off Friday, July 3rd, as the Monticello Opera House presents a Tribute to the Troops. Saturday evening at the Jefferson County High School Memorial Football Field on Water Street will celebrate the holiday. A lack of funding had put the show on hold in previous years, but organizers say the celebration is back and open to everyone.

The evening will feature food, live music, and a patriotic celebration building up to a fireworks finale.

Jake Pitts, an event volunteer and captain with the Monticello Police Department, said organizers are ready to give families a reason to come together again.

"We haven't had them for a couple of years, but this year we're going to have a great fireworks show," Pitts said. "Hope to see the light sky shine with all the beautiful colors and just enjoy everything."

Pitts said the event is about bringing neighbors back together and building on the community fellowship seen at other local events.

"Friends of Jefferson County, if you want to know what a small town is all about, just come and enjoy with us," Pitts said. "We would love to have you, love to see you, and we're going to celebrate the 250th like nowhere else."

Jefferson County leaders said they hope the fireworks become a staple again, giving families something to look forward to every Fourth of July.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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