UPDATE: AMBER Alert issued for missing Clay County baby cancelled

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 9:32 p.m.

The AMBER Alert previously issued for Paradise Levy has been cancelled. FDLE said the child is safe. If you would like further information, please call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

—————————————————————————————————-

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a child missing from Clay County, Florida. The alert said investigators are looking for eight-month-old Paradise Levy. The girl was last seen in the area of the 1300th block of Stonehill Way in Orange Park, Florida. That's about 170 miles or a 2.5 hour drive east from Tallahassee.

The alert said the girl was las seen wearing a diaper. It also said she may be in the company of Terry Levy, who was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt. The alert said they also may be traveling in an unknown vehicle with an unknown male. Additional details may be found below.

If you know where they are, contact FDLE or the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or dial 911. Learn more about what constitutes an AMBER Alert: here.

