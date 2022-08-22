UPDATE: AMBER Alert issued for Thomas County child canceled

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — UPDATE: Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the AMBER Alert that was issued Sunday evening has been canceled. The child has been found safe.
Update: #AmberAlert canceled. Child has been found safe. https://t.co/FiQ9vG4RKp pic.twitter.com/obZ0V6puoD— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 22, 2022
ORIGINAL STORY: Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement agencies are searching for 2-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller. G.B.I. says the child is believed to be traveling in a gray Toyota Camry. The car has a Florida tag: DFF2048. G.B.I. said the car was last seen on Countyline Road with the suspected abductor, 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne.
According to the flyer on https://www.missingkids.org/, the child was abducted Sunday from the Thomasville area. The child is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.
If you see them or know where they are, call 911 or Thomas County Dispatch at 229-226-2101.