UPDATE: AMBER Alert issued for Thomas County child canceled

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — UPDATE: Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the AMBER Alert that was issued Sunday evening has been canceled. The child has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for 2-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller. G.B.I. says the child is believed to be traveling in a gray Toyota Camry. The car has a Florida tag: DFF2048. G.B.I. said the car was last seen on Countyline Road with the suspected abductor, 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne.

According to the flyer on https://www.missingkids.org/, the child was abducted Sunday from the Thomasville area. The child is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

If you see them or know where they are, call 911 or Thomas County Dispatch at 229-226-2101.