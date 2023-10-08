Abundant sunshine continues through the first part of the workweek, with a very chilly start Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunny skies have dominated the region today, with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 70s across the region. Very dry air has made its way into the region, and with light winds, there is still some elevated fire risk today. Make sure to avoid any outdoor burns through this evening. Temperatures will continue in the low to mid 70s throughout the rest of the afternoon, dipping into the 60s around sunset. Clear skies will remain in the forecast tonight with temperatures dropping quickly into the 50s before midnight. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s for much of the region around sunrise tomorrow morning, making for a chilly start to the workweek.

Sunny skies continue in the forecast for tomorrow, with temperatures quickly warming back into the 60s by 10am. Winds out of the north will remain light, but will help to reinforce the dry weather we have seen this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s across the region tomorrow afternoon, with no rain expected in the forecast. Tuesday will be another dry day across the region with temperatures returning to the 80s, before rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the region Wednesday and Thursday, keeping temperatures in the 70s. Isolated to scattered storms make their way into the forecast by the middle of the week, before drying out again in time for the weekend.