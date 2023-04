TALLAHASSEE — UPDATE 10:33 a.m.: The over-the-air signal is available.

INITIAL STORY

ABC 27 and our sub-channels are currently unavailable for some customers. The outage is due to an issue at our transmitter site. We currently have crews working to resolve the issue.

Until the repair is complete, viewers may stream our video from our WTXL.TV website, or on the WTXL Apps. For more information, follow the link below:

Here's how to watch ABC 27 on your streaming device (wtxl.com)