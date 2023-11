TALLAHASSEE, FL — ABC 27 and our sub-channels are currently unavailable for some customers. The outage is due to electrical work at the station's transmitter site that began Wednesday morning.

That work has taken longer than anticipated and will continue through part of Thursday.

Until the work is complete, viewers can stream local news coverage at WTXL.TV or through the WTXL app. For more information, follow the link below:

Here's how to watch ABC 27 on your streaming device (wtxl.com)