ABC 27 Volunteers help build homes in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than a dozen volunteers from ABC 27 helped move two home projects forward in Tallahassee in conjunction with Big Bend Habitat for Humanity Saturday.

The homes are located near the intersection of Clay and Volusia Streets near Frenchtown.

The homes have been under construction since November of 2022. Habitat for Humanity said they acquired the overgrown lots of land from the City of Tallahassee in the fall of 2022.

Each home is approximately 1,400 square feet featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms each. On average, Habitat said the cost to build the structure alone is about $115,000.

To qualify for a home from Habitat, there are three basic requirements:

Housing need

Willingness to partner with Habitat

600 credit score

You also must have the ability to pay for the home. Habitat said all of their homeowners end up paying a mortgage with zero percent interest. Typically, owners will be able to live in their new home for less than $400 a month, excluding taxes and insurance.

Luann Winter is one of the people benefitting from Saturday’s build. With all the volunteers on hand to help, she said, “it’s wonderful. It really touches my heart that everyone is just giving their Saturday morning to come here and work hard and get sweaty. It means a lot to me.”

William Young’s home will be right next door. He echoed Winter’s appreciation for the volunteers. “Oh, man, it’s awesome. We always have a great turnout. Every week when we do come out, we have good people, good energy. It’s just wonderful.”

In 2022, Big Bend Habitat said they built about 5 homes. In 2023, they said they hope to build ten. They said they always need volunteers to do both the regular building and work in their business office.