ABC 27 over-the-air interruption

TALLAHASSEE — UPDATE:

Our transmitter site along the Florida-Georgia state line lost electric power late Wednesday night due to a wider outage from the utility provider. We are working with the utility to get power restored as soon as possible.

We apologize for this inconvenience. Viewers can still access our news programming via www.wtxl.com or via the WTXL news app on their preferred digital devices.

PREVIOUS:

WTXL is currently experiencing issues at its transmitter site. Viewers who recieve WTXL primary and subchannel over-the-air signals may currently unable to view those channels. This may include Bounce, Grit, Court TV and Court TV Mystery.

Re-scanning your channels is not recommended, as this may eliminate the channels from your line-up.

Efforts are underway to determine the exact cause of the outtage.

Streaming on the ABC27 website (wtxl.tv) and WTXL Apps is unaffected. Here's how to watch ABC 27 on your streaming device (wtxl.com).

