ABC 27 marks 10 years of feeding families through Turkey Drive

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thank you Big Bend for another great ABC 27 Turkey Drive benefiting Second Harvest.

With a combination of donated turkeys and monetary donations two thousand families will have a meal on the table this Thanksgiving due to your generosity.

Here's how those meals will be spread out, if you or someone you know is in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

Saturday, November 18, one thousand meals will be distributed in Tallahassee at Governor Square Mall.

The distribution is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. but could start early.

Then on Tuesday, November 21 another one thousand meals will be given out at West Fraser in Perry. That distribution is expected to begin around 3 p.m.

We all know how badly the Perry neighborhood was impacted by Hurricane Idalia in August. Then there was the news of the city's largest employer closing shortly afterwards.

With the need so great, ABC 27 and the Scripps Howard Foundation donated enough money to help cover the cost of five hundred turkeys for this neighborhood.

As ABC 27 marked 10 years of Turkey Drive, the day was made even more special. Our partners at the Second Harvest received a proclamation from Mayor John Dailey's office declaring this day Turkey Drive day in the city.

This day was also celebrated by our community first responders.

The Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Fire Department all made contributions to the drive in their own special way.

This day would not be a success without our community partners. A BIG THANK YOU to the City of Tallahassee, Tallahassee Police Department and the Downtown Improvement Authority.

If you missed today's drive there is still time to help get meals on the tables for families this Thanksgiving. You can make a monetary donation here.

