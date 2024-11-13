ABC 27 Gives Back: Addressing food insecurity issues caused by Helene

ABC 27 is teaming up with local food banks to support neighbors in the Big Bend and South Georgia impacted by Hurricane Helene.



The station has donated $20,000 to Second Harvest of the Big Bend. The money was raised through the Scripps Howard Fund's hurricane relief initiative.

8 of the 18 counties the Second Harvest serves are dealing with impacts from Hurricane Helene increasing food insecurity.

The money donated will go toward the Turkey Drive partnership, which will feed families during Thanksgiving. Monetary donations can be made here.

Watch the video to hear how your donations will help benefit families working to recover.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

SOT: There is a huge expectation through society on what the holidays need to look like so there’s added pressure on families

To help relieve some of that pressure ABC 27 has made a $20,000 donation to the Second Harvest to help those families impacted by Helene.

The money was raised through our hurricane relief fund with the Scripps Howard fund.

The second harvest provides food to 18 counties.

At least 8 have seen their need for food increase due to Helene.

Sot: This funding is going to allow us to service 8400 additional families this holiday season that otherwise wouldn’t have been served.

Monique Ellsworth is the CEO there and knows how much greater the need will be to put turkeys on the table this Thanksgiving.

Now we’re hoping the community steps up to help through this year’s ABC 27 Turkey Drive.

We’re collecting frozen turkeys all day long on November 21.

With drop-off locations at Ponce de Leon Park and Bannerman Crossing.