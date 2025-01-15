A step toward savings and sustainability: Gretna unveils new digital water meters

Real-time Tracking & Accuracy: The new digital meters offer Gretna neighbors the ability to monitor their water usage instantly, leading to more accurate billing and fewer errors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

In an effort to modernize city services and improve efficiency, the City of Gretna is doing a major upgrade to its water meter system, installing new digital meters that promise to save residents money, conserve water, and improve overall billing accuracy.

"As a long-time resident here, we've had some issues," said Etta Wright-Reed, a Gretna neighbor who is excited about the new technology.

For many years, neighbors like Etta have faced challenges with their water bills, but the newly installed digital meters offer a solution.

"I can come out here and check myself and compare it to theirs when I get my water bill," Etta added, noting how much easier it is to track water usage now that the system provides real-time data.

The digital meters wirelessly transmit data directly to the city, allowing for immediate detection of any leaks or unexpected spikes in water consumption. This feature not only helps save water, but also prevents the waste of time and resources traditionally spent on manual readings. The digital upgrade was made possible thanks to a $400,000 grant from the State of Florida.

These new meters also eliminate common billing errors, instilling more confidence in neighbors like Etta that they are being charged accurately for their water usage.

"The world is moving swiftly toward more and more technology, so it's not only moving with the times, it's also putting us in a more efficient and effective position to be able to manage our utilities," said Gretna Mayor Gary Russ-Sills.

Mayor Russ-Sills emphasized how this technological advancement offers neighbors a powerful tool to monitor their water consumption in real time. The ability to track usage on a daily basis is a key step toward water conservation and reducing waste.

According to the Department of Public Health, the average American uses over 100 gallons of water per day. That adds up to over 100,000 gallons per household annually. With the new digital meters, Gretna neighbors are now better equipped to control and reduce their water consumption.

"Making sure we're continuously communicating with citizens as this new improvement is rolling out," Mayor Russ-Sills said, emphasizing the importance of transparency and feedback throughout the process.

The upgrade is expected to not only benefit the environment by promoting water conservation but also help neighbors save money on their water bills.

"I feel great about it," Wright-Reed said, echoing the sentiment of many residents who are excited about the future of Gretna’s water management system.