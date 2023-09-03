A Dry And Sunny Labor Day Will Be Perfect For Outdoor Activities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A sun/cloud blend has been commonplace across the region today with much drier conditions than the past few days. The sun peaking out from behind the clouds has helped much of the region warm up into the upper 80s with a few places surpassing 90 degrees this afternoon. Dewpoint temperatures in the 60s today have helped keep us from feeling overly humid, with feel-like temperatures only in the low to mid 90s across much of the area. Over the next few hours, highs will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region, with some increased cloud cover near sunset. Overnight will make way for some passing clouds and cooler conditions. Lows will dip into the low 70s near sunrise tomorrow morning, with relatively low humidity.

Relatively low humidity will be the story of the next few days, with abundant sunshine making its way into the forecast tomorrow. While there will be lots of sun tomorrow, highs will only reach the low 90s across much of the region. The dry conditions will also make feel-like temperatures on the lower side, likely reaching the mid 90s in the peak heating of the day. This will make for a dry and manageable heat, without conditions getting oppressively hot. This is perfect for any outdoor activities you may have planned for the holiday! The sunny and dry weather will continue into the middle part of the week, with isolated storm chances returning to end the workweek and scattered storms working their way into the forecast this upcoming weekend, as an upper level trough works its way into the region.