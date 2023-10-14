A cold front brings much cooler weather with abundant sunshine throughout the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some passing clouds are making way for sunny periods this afternoon with temperatures across the region reaching the low 80s. Today is the last day in the 80s until next weekend as a cold front moves through the region later today. After a humid morning, dewpoint temperatures will drop through the evening, and much drier air will work into the region overnight. This will help drop temperatures into the mid to upper 50s near sunrise tomorrow morning, with clear skies across the region throughout the night.

Tomorrow will start on the chilly side with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Abundant sunshine will last through the morning and early afternoon hours. By 2pm, a few clouds will filter into the forecast but we will still remain on the mostly sunny side. Winds from the northwest will help keep us on the cooler side tomorrow, with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 70s. This will be a common trend throughout the week, with temperatures only peaking in the upper 60s on Tuesday. This will make for some perfect weather during the day to get outside and enjoy the outdoors without getting hot! Overnight lows will get chilly, in the 50s for much of the week with some upper 40s in the forecast Monday and Tuesday night. Skies will remain dry with the next chance at an isolated storm being on Friday, so take advantage of this beautiful fall weather while it lasts!