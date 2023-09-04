A Beautiful Labor Day Makes Way For Dry Conditions Lasting Through Much Of The Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lots of sun is shining across the region this afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s. Dewpoint temperatures are in the mid 60s this afternoon, making it feel dry and comfortable outdoors. It's a great day to get outside and enjoy the nice Labor Day weather. Mostly sunny skies will persist through the rest of the afternoon, with temperatures peaking in the low 90s. Overnight, passing clouds will become more widespread later on, with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s near sunrise tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning will begin on the overcast side, with the sun peaking from behind the clouds from time to time. The afternoon will bring partly cloudy conditions, and highs will top out in the low to mid 90s. Relatively dry weather will continue throughout the day, making it feel less humid throughout the day. Rain will be absent from the forecast again tomorrow, with dry weather continuing through the latter part of the week. Scattered storm chances return to the region with an upper level trough Friday afternoon, but there are plenty of dry days before that to enjoy the outdoors!