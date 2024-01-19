2024 is a busy election year, here's what Leon County voters need to know

With the Florida Preferential Primary about two months away, Leon County leaders want to remind you of deadlines.

You have to register to vote by February 20 to vote in the upcoming primary.

Watch the video to see how the supervisor's office is preparing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

2024 brings a presidential election year and Leon County Leaders want you to be ready to have your vote count.

Supervisor Mark Earley said right now is the perfect time to register.

There will be three elections in 2024, with the Presidential Preference Primary coming up in the spring. That’s happening on March 19.

The deadline you need to know is approaching in February.

You must register to vote by February 20 to make your pick for your party’s candidate.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said you need to do a few things before heading to the polls.

“Make sure you have an up-to-date signature, your address is up-to-date," Earley said. "If you want to change your parties, which you can do in Florida, that has to be done 29 days before election day which is called book closing."

That brings the deadline to February 20.

Two other elections are set for this year.

The state and local primary election will happen on August 20th and the general election on November 2nd.

The office is also prepping for the elections.

They had their first canvassing board meeting Friday.

The board reviews vote by mail ballots and provisional ballots.

They will meet again February 28.

The supervisor said there are two websites you need to know about.

RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov will be where you can visit if you need to register to vote.

You can also check your vote by mail status at leonvotes.gov

