2 dead following early morning shooting near park in Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WTXL) — The Cairo Police Department is investigating a double homicide.
According to police, two people where shot.
It happened around 12:54am Tuesday near Azalea Park.

Officers responded to the area of 7th Avenue NW and 4th Street NW.
Officers found a man shot at a house.
The second person was found in Azalea Park.
Investigators identified the victims as Heather Haywood and James Sherman. Both victims ware from Cairo.

Both were taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be conducted.
This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cairo Police Department at 229-3798-3096.

