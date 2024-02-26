You can get a dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme Celebrates for $2.29 on leap day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Krispy Kreme is offering up a sweet deal to help celebrate the extra day we all get this February.

In honor of leap day on Feb. 29, the doughnut shop is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $2.29 for one day only.

The deal is good with the purchase of any other dozen doughnuts, no coupon required. Simply head to your local Krispy Kreme and order a dozen doughnuts of your choosing and you can add the $2.29 box to take to work, school or enjoy yourself.

If you happen to be born on Feb. 29, you can get the entire glazed dozen for free simply by showing your ID, no purchase required.

Krispy Kreme

MORE: Here’s How To Make Homemade Doughnuts With Just Two Ingredients

If you’re not sure which dozen doughnuts to purchase in order to get your $2.29 box of glazed, Krispy Kreme has a new ‘Chocomania’ collection made with Hershey’s chocolate.

The four doughnuts in the collection are coated, filled and drizzled with Hershey’s chocolate, while some are also coated in crunchy brownie pieces and sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme

You’ll find a handful of other leap day deals on Feb. 29 as well, including some to keep your kids occupied.

Chuck E. Cheese is offering free Trampoline Zone passes all day long on leap day. Simply head to Chuck E. Cheese’s website on Feb. 29 to print a coupon and your child can ‘leap’ on leap day for free at any Chuck E. Cheese location with a Trampoline Zone.

MORE: 13 stores that will give you free things on your birthday

If your child was born on Feb. 29, you can also take them to Build-A-Bear, where they can create a new stuffed friend for just $4 — which is in honor of the fact that they only have a birthday every four years.

The stuffed animal is a brown Birthday Treat Bear, which is regularly $14. You can also add accessories for an extra charge, like this Happy Birthday T-shirt for $6.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.