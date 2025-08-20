Miss Universe pageant will feature the first Miss Palestine in its competition

The Miss Universe competition will make history this year when Nadeen Ayoub becomes the first woman to represent the Palestinian people in the pageant.

Ayoub was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022 and will compete against women from more than 130 other countries and territories at the 2025 Miss Universe event in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 21.

The 27-year-old contestant said in a social media post that she wants to be a voice for the Palestinian people.

"At a time when the world's eyes are on our homeland, I carry this role with deep responsibility," Ayoub said in a social media post. "I am proud to walk this path, not just as Miss Palestine, but as a voice for those who deserve to be seen and heard."

The inclusion of a Palestinian contestant marks a significant milestone for the Miss Universe organization, which has expanded its reach to include more countries and territories in recent years.

