Trump points to missed ultimatum as Israel launches strike on Iran

In a bold military move, Israel has launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting the Islamic Republic's principal nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz. The attack reportedly led to the death of the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, heightening concerns that the situation could escalate into a full-scale war between the two nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement distancing the United States from Israel's decision to carry out the attacks.

"Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense," Rubio said, adding Iran should not retaliate against U.S. interests.

While President Donald Trump did not contradict Rubio, he said Iran was given warnings if they didn't make a deal with the U.S. over it's nuclear program.

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done," President Trump said on Truth Social. "I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!"

In another post, President Trump said he gave Iran an 60-day "ultimatum" to make a deal that never materialized.

"They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there," President Trump posted. "Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!"

Meanwhile, the airstrikes have drawn widespread condemnation from most Gulf States and Russia, emphasizing the growing global concern over the increasing volatility in the region.

European leaders also called for de-escalation, urging both sides to avoid further conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation following the airstrikes, asserting that the decision was made out of necessity. He claimed that Iran's actions posed an imminent threat, stating, "If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year, it could be within a few months, less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel's very survival."

Netanyahu expressed gratitude for Trump's leadership in countering Iran's nuclear ambitions, reiterating that Tehran must not be allowed to maintain a nuclear enrichment program.

Iran's Supreme Leader has indicated that consequences will follow, stating on X that Israel will face a "fate" for its actions.