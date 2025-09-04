Paris talks yield Ukraine support plans, threat of Russia sanctions

Leaders from European Union nations met Thursday in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the ongoing war with Russia and coordinated support for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that after hours of talks Thursday morning, leaders spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump to update him on plans for the deployment of European troops inside Ukraine once a peace accord is signed.

Macron said Trump also agreed to the implementation of new sanctions against Russia if Moscow fails to engage in a bilateral summit between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff attended the Paris talks as a liaison between the Trump administration and the Coalition of the Willing, which includes allies from France to the United States as well as Japan, Canada and Australia.

Participants discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, with European leaders emphasizing the importance of U.S. involvement, even in the form of air support, as a deterrent against potential future Russian aggression.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.