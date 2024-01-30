You could win free McDonald’s for a year or gift cards if you spot the Hamburglar

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After announcing last year that it would be making some changes to its burgers, McDonald’s is celebrating the official rollout of their “hottest, juiciest and tastiest classic burgers ever” by offering up the chance to win free food for an entire year.

McDonald’s mascot Hamburglar is appropriately serving as spokesperson for the burgers, which are now at restaurants nationwide. He is traveling the country in what McDonald’s has dubbed the “Burgercuda,” a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, a.k.a. Hamburglar’s getaway car.

The fast food chain is asking fans to help “catch him” by keeping an eye out for the vehicle. If you spot him, you can scan the vehicle’s code and get rewarded with not only a gift card to order some McDonald’s, but also some Hamburglar-inspired merch.

McDonald's

The biggest prize, however, is actually being rewarded even if you don’t spot Hamburglar. Simply head to McDonald’s website to fill out a short form and you will have a chance to win free McDonald’s for an entire year.

There is no purchase necessary to enter, but you must be at least 16 years old. There is a limit of one entry per person and you have until Feb. 25 to fill out the form.

The total prize value for a year of free burgers is $832, awarded in McDonald’s gift cards. The gift cards can be used for two burgers each week (at $8 per burger) for 52 weeks, or you can use them for any other menu item as long as the other menu item does not exceed the value on each card.

Adobe

If you’d like to try to spot the Burgercuda and win some merchandise instead, McDonald’s is offering some tips to make finding him easier.

They say to look out for the car’s black and white stripes on the interior and exterior, plus his logo on the headrest. The car also features “bun-like” hubcaps, a spare tire that looks like a cheeseburger and even a hidden burger warmer in the center console.

McDonald's

Will you be keeping an eye out for Hamburglar?

