Will you look like your mom? How to use that viral TikTok old age AI

An old age filter lets you peek into your future.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 15:36:42-04

Have you ever wondered what you’ll look like in 20 to 30 years? 

The social media app TikTok is offering an old age filter that lets you peek into your future. It's gone viral on social media with more than 1.4 million videos on TikTok of users and how they look aged. 

The filter provides a photo rendering of users' faces with realistic aging, including wrinkles, crow's feet, age spots and saggy jowls.

It uses A.I. to imitate how the user's face will age. 

To use the filter, search "old age" on the app. Then, take a photo or a video to see how you will age. The filter mimics the shape of the user's face. 

Response to the filter has been varied. Some say they look like their parents or grandparents.

"Everyone is freaking out about this filter," Sarah-Over 40 Mom said on her TikTok video. "I kind of love it because who do I look like? I look like my nanny who just passed away a few months ago." 

