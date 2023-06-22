Wendy’s is offering free chicken nuggets through June 25

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Wendy’s is kicking off the summer with so many deals it’s hard to keep track of them all. The fast-food chain kicked off the season by offering free food and savings on menu favorites, including french fries and chicken nuggets.

And if you love driving through to grab a breakfast combo, Wendy’s has a deal for you, too. From now through June 28, you can choose from a variety of deals to satisfy your hunger cravings at any time of day.

Customers can order their food on the mobile app or website to score any of these Wendy’s deals.

We’ll break down all the deals available right now, starting with a group of people who deserve something special: the late-night crew!

$10 Off Orders $20 Or More on Late-night DoorDash Orders

Whether you’re working the late-night shift or are just out past your normal bedtime, Wendy’s wants to satisfy your nighttime cravings.

In partnership with DoorDash, Wendy’s has a $10 off deal for any order of $20 or more made by a DashPass member after 10 p.m. This deal is valid from June 22 through June 28.

The best part of this deal? You don’t even have to go to the restaurant to get it! You’ll save money and time!

Free 6-Piece Nuggets With Any Purchase

From now until June 25, customers can get a free order of 6 chicken nuggets with any purchase. The offer will appear after the $5 required purchase is placed in the cart and is only good via the website or mobile app.

Free Fries With Any Purchase

From June 26 through June 30, you can get free french fries of any size with any purchase. Want double fries on the side? You got it for free!

$2 Off Breakfast Combos

The deals aren’t limited to lunch and dinner! Get $2 off any breakfast combo when you use the discount offer in the mobile app or the website. This deal refreshes weekly throughout the month.

All of these deals disappear by the end of June, so take advantage of them soon!

