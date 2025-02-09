Yet another foggy start Monday morning brings another warm and humid afternoon

Another warm and sunny afternoon Sunday will make way for building clouds overnight, with fog developing for most after midnight. Temperatures fall through the 70s and 60s over the next few hours, with temperatures in the mid 60s after 10pm. As temperatures fall into the lower 60s, they will reach the dewpoint temperature, bringing areas of fog back into the region. This means lows bottom out in the lower 60s with fog lingering into the morning hours of Monday.

Monday starts off with patchy areas of fog across the Big Bend and South Georgia before temperatures warm into the 70s by 11am and clouds begin to clear. Skies will be mostly sunny by the middle of the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Although remaining humid, no rain is expected in the forecast Monday.

Tuesday brings back more sunshine with most of the area staying dry, before isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday. Thursday brings the greatest chance for rain as mostly cloudy skies and storms approach the area. Some could be on the strong to severe side and linger into the day on Friday. Temperatures remain above average over the next 7 days in the 70s and 80s for highs and 50s and 60s for lows.