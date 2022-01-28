Wind Chill Advisory in place as coldest air of season arrives in Tallahassee this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Bundle up, Tallahassee! Coldest air of winter will arrive in the Big Bend this weekend.

Friday Night

Temperatures will drop from the 50s around dinner into the 40s late Friday night as a cold front passes through the area. Remember to bring in your pets and sensitive plants before heading to bed.

Saturday

One word: FRIGID! Temperatures begin in the upper 20s. However, a good breeze out of the northwest will make things feel as if it's in the upper teens across the area. It won't take much for you or your pet to feel the cold. This is why the area is in a wind chill advisory. Don't expect much of a warm up during the afternoon as temperatures make it into the mid to upper 40s. Hey, at least the sun will be out.

Sunday

Sunday begins cold. Expect a milder afternoon with lots of blue skies and the thermometer rising into the upper 50s. If you're looking for some warmth, no worries. It'll be here as we head into midweek of next week.