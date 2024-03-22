Widespread rain and storms this afternoon have the chance to become severe

Isolated showers are around the area this morning bringing periods of light rain with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm into the lower 70s this afternoon, with light showers hanging around the region during the mid-morning hours before more widespread rain and storms are expected to enter the area around 2pm through sunset this evening. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out late this afternoon into the early overnight hours, with a brief tornado and gusty wind possible.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into the day tomorrow as we wake up to lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers and storms will be less widespread tomorrow than they will be today, but a fair chunk of the region can expect to pick up on a brief shower, especially during the afternoon and evening time frame. Highs reach the low to mid 70s before skies dry out on Sunday.

Sunday and Monday will features ample periods of sunshine with no rain expected. Highs rebound into the mid to upper 70s, before they surpass the 80 degree mark on Tuesday. A few more clouds filter in Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered rain and storm chances as another low pressure system enters the region. Conditions will once again clear out for the day on Thursday.