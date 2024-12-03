Widespread frost overnight as coldest air of the season arrives Wednesday AM

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon only warmed up into the low to mid 50s across the area with a few coastal areas nearing 60 degrees. Clear skies overhead and calming winds will help temperatures dip below the freezing mark by midnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s just after sunrise Wednesday morning. Make sure to wake up early to pre-heat your car before heading out! Widespread areas of frost are expected during the late night and early morning hours.

Wednesday will start with very cold temperatures before a warming trend brings temperatures into the 50s by noon with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s by the middle of the afternoon. An approaching cold front helps bring a more southerly component to the wind flow Wednesday nights that allows Thursday morning lows to remain above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s, although still below average for this time of year. This also takes clear and sunny skies Wednesday and makes them mostly cloudy heading into the day on Thursday.

Thursday highs reach the low 70s for most of the area before a cold front cools lows back into the 30s and highs in the 60s for the day on Friday. Early signs point to the weekend featuring near-average temperatures with partly cloudy skies. Scattered rain chances are expected to begin next week as another frontal system approaches the area. The stretch of very cold weather will begin to break over the next few days, but temperatures will remain chilly each night.