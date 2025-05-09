Wet weather continues all weekend long bringing the potential for flooding

Rain has started to move into the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday afternoon with a lot of cloud cover and humidity. A developing low in the northern Gulf off to our west will meander for the next few days, bringing on and off rain that lasts throughout the entire weekend.

Overnight, on and off rain will help keep temperatures on the mild side, remaining in the 70s for most of the night before bottoming out in the upper 60s early Saturday morning. Rain will be heavy at times Saturday morning, and an isolated strong to severe storms that brings the potential for a damaging wind gust or brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rain continues on and off throughout the day Saturday, keeping temperatures in the 70s for most of the day, with some areas having the chance at reaching the 80s by the middle of the afternoon.

Sunday brings the heaviest rain of the weekend to the Big Bend and South Georgia, with a 2/4 slight risk for flash flooding. This means rainfall rates of up to 1-3 inches per hour will bring the potential for flooding in low-lying areas, with a widespread area of 4-8 inches of rain falling throughout the region with localized areas seeing more.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather all weekend long as we deal with the potential for flooding and severe weather.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.