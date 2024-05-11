Weekend storm recovery remains dry and comfortable before showers return next week

After likely tornadoes moved through parts of Gadsden and Leon counties Friday morning with strong storms elsewhere in the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, parts of the region without power have been treated with drier and cooler weather. Temperatures this afternoon are in the low to mid 80s with relatively low humidity. Skies will remain clear through much of the night with lows dipping into the upper 50s for lows after sunrise tomorrow morning.

Mother's Day will begin with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures warming through the 60s and 70s during the morning hours. By the early afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid 80s as mostly cloudy skies take over. Later in the afternoon will feature some more sunshine as skies stay dry.

Monday will remain dry and partly cloudy for most of the day as humidity works its way back into the area. Isolated showers and storms are possible later in the day before most of the region picks up on rain Tuesday with the potential for severe weather to return to the forecast. Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue through the rest of next week into the weekend.