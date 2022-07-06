TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy hump day! Another calm start to the day is underway with some patchy fog possible in a few spots early this Wednesday morning. It will be a little hotter this afternoon as high temperatures should climb into the middle 90's. Factoring in the humidity, it could feel like around 100°-105° this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will pop-up during the late afternoon/evening hours, but less coverage is expected. That's thanks to high pressure building over the Southeast which can help cut down our rain chances and provide a slight warm-up through the rest of the work week. Rain chances increase by the late weekend with a wetter Sunday and Monday on tap.

