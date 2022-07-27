The tropics will continue to remain quiet across the Atlantic basin over the next upcoming five days. Conditions remain too hostile to allow for tropical formation in the main development zone of the far tropical Atlantic waters. One of the factors limiting potential formation is the presence of dry air and Saharan dust. Some of that dust may try to reach our local skies this week which may possibly allow for some more vibrant sunrises and sunsets, and perhaps creating more of a haziness in the sky. It's not a guarantee it can fully reach the Big Bend and South Georgia, but it's an interesting feature to observe outside!

On average over the last century, hurricane season trends on the quieter side during the month of July. By mid-August, activity typically picks up and increases through mid-September. The season peaks around September 10th.