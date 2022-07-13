Watch Now
Wednesday morning First to Know Tropics Check (07/13/22)

Posted at 5:40 AM, Jul 13, 2022
The disturbance that's been meandering in the northern Gulf of Mexico is shifting a little closer to the coast, giving it less of an opportunity to spend time over warm water. Therefore, it's losing its strengthening potential in the coming days. However, it can still provide a good moisture source to Louisiana all the way to the Florida panhandle through the weekend.

Scattered rain and storms may increase in coverage across the Big Bend and South Georgia through the late week and weekend, in association with this steady moisture feed. Some factors can change the timing and placement of the disturbance. At this point, there are no major concerns related to this disturbance in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

