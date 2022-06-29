TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting a check on the tropics, we're still looking at a westward moving Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Two in the Atlantic Basin. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), PTC Two lacks a well-defined center and it has sped up. From the 5:00 AM NHC Advisory, it is located along the Venezuelan coast and is moving to the west at 30 miler per hour (mph) with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. PTC Two is projected to move westward towards the southwestern Caribbean Sea through the early weekend time-frame.

Farther out in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean, a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and storms. Some gradual development could materialize as it heads generally westward towards the Windward Islands through this weekend.

Over in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure is expected to drift west-southwestward towards the Texas coast over the next two days or so. Slow development could be realized before it moves inland through Texas.

Locally, there are no tropical worries from any of these storms.