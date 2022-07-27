TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Wednesday! Waking up to a few coastal showers this morning but the majority of the area should trend dry this morning. Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds followed by afternoon scattered rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90's. Feels-like temperature will flirt with the triple digits but some showers might be able to cool us down later today. Thursday will be similar...bringing sun, clouds, and scattered afternoon storms.

Over the weekend, we'll get a little drier and warmer! Rain chances will be lower in the 20%-30% range Friday through Sunday. High temperatures will rise into the mid 90's. Heat indices may be around 105 degrees in the afternoon. Only stray showers and rumbles of thunder are possible which gives us less of a chance to cool down naturally. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated when outside for extended periods of time! The warmer and less-rainy pattern looks to linger into early next week.