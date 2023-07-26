Wednesday Morning First To Know Forecast (07/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another dry day is in store for the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with mostly clear conditions to start the day. This morning will bring abundant sunshine to the region with a few passing clouds. This will help temperatures warm up quickly into the 80s by mid-morning with the 90s returning to the forecast this afternoon. Drier air also means lower humidity, so feel-like temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 90s today. Some more clouds will filter into the area later in the day but we will still see periods of sunshine throughout the day.

Storm chances return to the forecast to end the week, with isolated showers and storms possible for Thursday afternoon. Storms will become more scattered in nature for the day on Friday lasting through the weekend. Highs this weekend will approach the upper 90s. This will come with increased humidity, allowing feel-like temperatures to return to the 100s, although not as oppressively hot as last week.