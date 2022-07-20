TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Wednesday! Isolated coastal showers are happening this morning in the Big Bend. Most of the area will begin dry under partly cloudy skies. Scattered rain and storms will become more numerous and widespread throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. A general mix of sunshine and clouds will carry us through today to break up those soggy times. Some storms can deliver heavier pockets of rain, brief gusty winds, and a lot of lightning in some cases.

On Thursday, scattered rain and storms are to be expected again with a couple stronger storms possible in our northern zones during the afternoon. Going forward, a gradual warm-up is on the way as we head into the weekend. High temperatures may climb into the middle 90's this weekend and rain chances will decrease. Heat indices this weekend may be around 105 degrees during the afternoon.

Next week, we'll likely see a return to more average daily summer storms and high temperatures in the low 90's.