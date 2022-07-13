Wednesday morning First to Know forecast (07/13/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Wednesday! The morning should offer generous sunshine and mostly dry conditions. This afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop across the area. Our western zones will likely see more storms firing up, with a little less storm development anticipated for our eastern communities. Still, some heavier pockets of showers are possible, especially for areas west. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to lower 90's.

Ample moisture can support scattered rain, storms, and occasional downpours every afternoon from Thursday through the weekend. More cloud cover may also be in play which will limit how warm we'll get in some communities over the coming days. Therefore, high temperatures will range from the mid 80's to low 90's. This unsettledness is in connection with a Gulf disturbance in conjunction with a front dropping down into the Southeast US. Higher rain chances stay in the forecast Thursday through Sunday. By next week, storm chances should decrease gradually while high temperatures warm up to around average.