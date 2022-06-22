TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Wednesday! Starting the morning off quiet under a few thin clouds. Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the year so far as daily high temperatures will soar into the low 100's away from the coast. Wednesday is going to keep somewhat of a drier-feel around which will also help limit any rain chances. There could be a lonely shower or storm right along the immediate coast later this afternoon. Heading into Thursday, moisture is going to creep back into the region which will tack on an additional burden to the heat. With higher humidity Thursday, it'll likely feel like around 105° or better in the afternoon hours. Higher rain chances return Friday but high temperatures are going to climb into the upper 90's with feels-like temperatures above 100°. Stay cool, hydrated, and protect yourself from the intense heat.

The sizzling heat wave will finally come to an end this weekend with the arrival of daily summertime storms. This will help cool things down quite a bit with high temperatures in the low to mid 90's.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday for several local counties from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM.