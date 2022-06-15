Wednesday morning First to Know 4-To-Go Forecast (06/15/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Wednesday! Waking up to some areas of patchy fog this morning but it will be a dry start to the day. Looking ahead, more intense heat on tap for Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 90's. Heat indices, or what it actually feels like outside, could exceed 110° this afternoon across the area. Remember to take several breaks in the shade when working outside, drink plenty of water, and avoid strenuous activity during the peak heating hours of the day. Another thing to consider, more rounds of scattered strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Like Tuesday, a line of robust storms may push through the region, kicking up damaging wind gusts across the board. This looks like it could happen again later today. Heavy downpours and a lot of lightning are more features these storms can bring.

Going forward, there is no relief from the blazing heat for the foreseeable future. Expect daily high temperatures in the upper 90's to near 100° during the late week and early weekend time frame. Each day will offer partly cloudy skies and daily storm chances moreso relegated to the seabreeze cycle. A better chance for storms will arrive Saturday as a weak cold front tries to edge in from the northeast. This will not offer much of a cool down but it may deliver drier air which could cut down on the humidity factor a bit for the late weekend and early next week. Drier air would help suppress rain chances during this time but heat is expected to build back again just in time for the official start of summer.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday for all local counties from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM.