Wednesday morning First Alert Forecast (12/29/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's another warm start to the day as temperatures sit in the 60's with patchy clouds and some fog for the morning drive. Be sure to carve out a few extra minutes for the commute if visibility is low. High temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 70's this afternoon — near record highs for this time of the year. We're going to be seeing a mostly cloudy mix in the skies this afternoon with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the tri-state area, mainly to the north and west of Tallahassee. Unsettled weather will enter the Chattahoochee River region Thursday with isolated cases of strong or severe storms for southwest Georgia and the tri-state. Southeastern Big Bend areas may not encounter much rain until the weekend, with a strong line of storms crosses over the local area Sunday. Winter-like temps with lows in the 30's will return to the forecast by next Monday.

