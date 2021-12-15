Wednesday morning First Alert Forecast (12/15/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 50's and 60's and some passing clouds. We're seeing a warmer trend in our forecast through the end of the week into the weekend as high temperatures hover around the mid to upper 70's with winds winds from the east-southeast. Highs Wednesday will top out in the middle 70s as the sky gradually clears, leading to times of mostly sunny sky. The weather pattern stays stable and slow to change into Thursday. Friday will be more humid and quite warm for this time of year, as highs flirt with 80° which is near record levels. The weekend features increasing rain chances and continued mild readings.

