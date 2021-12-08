Wednesday morning First Alert Forecast (12/08/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a mild, foggy start to the day with temperatures well above normal for December sitting around the 60's. It's cloudy out and showers are moving in from the west as a cold front is expected to advance through the Big Bend from NW to SE this morning and early afternoon. This next cold front will enter the area, triggering another scattering of showers and a few thunderstorms by mid-morning. Severe weather is unlikely, though a couple of thunderstorms can cause local wind gusts. Highs today will stay around the mid 70's, and temps will rise Thursday and Friday close to 80° during the day with a partly cloudy sky. The weekend features a stronger front producing more showers and storms, and then a noticeable drop in temperatures Sunday.

