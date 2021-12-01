Wednesday morning First Alert Forecast (12/01/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures back in the mid 30's with clear skies and light winds. While most places are above normal, there is potential for some patchy frost for inland areas when you step out the front door. A few more clouds are expected this afternoon with highs getting back near 70° today. Winds will be from the east-southeast. The milder trend will take hold through the weekend with highs consistently in the 70s and lows rising to near 50°. We'll have more clouds from time to time, but shower chances appear to hold off until early next week.

No tropical systems are forecast to develop in the foreseeable future. Yesterday was the last day of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

