Wednesday morning First Alert Forecast (01/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's another chilly and frosty start outside as temperatures sit in the lower 30's again this morning. Be sure to bundle up as you get ready for the day. Highs this afternoon will begin to warm up after the cool start to the week. Highs will be in the mid 60's with mostly sunny skies and winds from the south/southeast.

Rain chances return with our next cold front's arrival on Thursday. Expect showers and a few storms to enter the tri-state area from the west by lunchtime tomorrow with clouds and showers filling into the Big Bend and SW Georgia through the afternoon. The cold front sinks south by Friday allowing temperatures to drop, but moisture sticks around leading to a chilly and rainy forecast for Friday.

