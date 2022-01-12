Wednesday morning First Alert Forecast (01/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's another chilly start with temperatures in the 30's and 40's outside and increasing cloud cover. Expect those clouds to fill into the sky today with a mostly cloudy look and cool feel as high temperatures stay in the upper 50's and lower 60's. Winds will be breezy from the northeast but there are no chances for rain through the work week. Thursday and Friday will offer up a similar feel as mornings dip into the upper 30's and afternoons top out in the lower 60's, although skies will clear out and make way for sunshine. Rain chances are expected to return this weekend as a cold front approaches the southeast. Expect the bulk of the local rainfall to arrive by Saturday night and through the day Sunday.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.