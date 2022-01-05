Wednesday morning First Alert Forecast (01/05/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a cool start with some passing clouds as temperatures are hovering around the 40's with light winds. We're going to see skies clear out through the morning and afternoon with increasing sunshine and highs in the mid 60's. There's no rain in the forecast today, but some showers and storms are expected by Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front should be weak locally leading to scattered activity before we clear out and cool off again on Friday. Temps will be near seasonal levels until a short warm-up Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front for Sunday and Monday, where the next best chance for rain and thunder will be situated.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.