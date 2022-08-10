Wednesday evening First to Know Tropics Check (08/10/22)

The tropical wave that's been making its way through the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is beginning to fizzle out. As of the latest National Hurricane Center update, this wave has only a 20% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. Long-range models indicate this area of moisture will not get better organized in time before conditions become quite unfavorable over the weekend. The First to Know Weather Team will continue to keep an eye on this and the rest of the tropics. Good news is the rest of the Atlantic basin looks to remain quiet and settled over the next week.