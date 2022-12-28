Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (12/28/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Wednesday! Mainly clear skies and mild conditions will take us through the night with some areas of patchy fog possible on a chilly Thursday morning. Finally, low temperatures on Thursday morning will be above freezing in the low 40's! After a seasonably cold start to Thursday, warmer weather will arrive by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low 70's under plenty of sunshine! Low temperatures on Friday morning will be milder in the low 50's.

Clouds will increase on Friday and so does the humidity. Warmth and humidity are here to stay starting Friday and that will last through the middle of next week. By Friday night, rain and storms will move in from the west. Rain and storms will be on and off through the overnight hours into Saturday afternoon. The rain could get heavy at times, leading to isolated nuisance ponding on roadways. Fortunately, we are quite dry across the area so that will help limit any widespread flooding threat! An isolated storm might produce a quick, gusty wind late Friday in our western communities. Rainfall totals will be around 1-2 inches, with higher amounts in our western communities. Showers may linger into early Saturday evening, but they should be winding down by 8-9 PM just in time for New Year's Eve celebrations! New Year's Day Sunday will trend dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Showers and a few storms will return Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures Friday through Wednesday afternoons will be in the low to mid 70's. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50's to low 60's Saturday morning through Wednesday morning.