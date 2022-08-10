Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (08/10/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday evening! Expect batches of scattered rain and thunderstorms this evening across South Georgia and the Big Bend. Some storms can produce heavy downpours which can lead to a lot of rain accumulating over one area in a very short amount of time. This is a localized concern but can still create some nuisance issues out there on the roads. Storms may also give way to strong, gusty winds and active lightning. All of this activity should wind down heading into the later nighttime hours. Clouds will linger overnight with some clearing. A few spotty showers may pop-up overnight but most of the area should trend dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 70's.

The wet pattern will stick around to close out the workweek. Morning coastal showers are possible again to begin Thursday. By the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will get fired up very easily. Areas of heavy rain, brief gusty winds, and lightning are all expectations in better-formed storms. However, it will not be a washout and storms do behave in a hit or miss fashion. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. By Friday, a cold front will work down from the north. This will likely increase our rain and storm chances Friday and Saturday. Fortunately behind the front, some slightly drier air may be able to envelop the region. Therefore, Sunday and Monday should have less storm coverage, especially in South Georgia. If you're already making those weekend plans, Sunday will be a gorgeous day to be outside!